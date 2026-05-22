Mqm P Senator Faisal Subzwari Stopped From Traveling To Dubai

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan senior leader and Senator Faisal Subzwari was stopped from traveling to Dubai due to issues related to travel documentation. He termed it a new policy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to reports, Senator Faisal Subzwari arrived at Karachi Airport at around 2:30 pm to board a flight to Dubai. However, airline staff did not issue him a boarding pass due to visa clearance issues, and he was forced to return home at around 4:45 pm.

Faisal Subzwari said that official passport holders do not require a visit visa, adding that such a policy was introduced last year and an agreement had also been signed between the governments of Pakistan and the UAE.

He further stated that he had previously travelled to Dubai in January under the same policy and was planning a two-day visit on the same basis this time as well. However, airport staff maintained that a visa was not required, while later it was informed that permission from Abu Dhabi authorities was needed.

The senator added that he has informed senior officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the situation. He also mentioned that he had no luggage himself, but his family’s baggage had already been checked in, which caused some delay in returning home.