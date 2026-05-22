Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm strong defence and tech cooperation

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Turkish Air Force have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in defence, aerospace innovation and emerging technologies, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Friday.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, during an official visit to Turkiye, held high-level meetings with Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Baykar Technologies Chief Technology Officer Selçuk Bayraktar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR stated that the meetings reflected the “growing strategic convergence” between Pakistan and Turkiye and highlighted both countries’ shared resolve to strengthen collaboration in defence, aerospace development and advanced technologies.

At the Turkish Air Force Headquarters, ACM Sidhu was presented with a guard of honour. During talks with his Turkish counterpart, discussions focused on improving interoperability through joint exercises, training initiatives and professional exchange programmes.

The Turkish Air Force chief also acknowledged the Pakistan Air Force’s support in training Turkish pilots, the statement added.

In his meeting with Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, ACM Sidhu reaffirmed the longstanding strategic and historical ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. Both sides explored opportunities for greater cooperation in training, capacity building and aerospace sectors.

The air chief also met Baykar Technologies CTO Selçuk Bayraktar, where discussions centred on advancements in unmanned aerial systems, aerospace innovation and emerging defence technologies.

According to ISPR, the discussions reflected the shared vision of both countries to enhance collaboration in next-generation defence technologies.

Pakistan and Turkiye maintain close bilateral relations across multiple sectors, including defence and security cooperation. Earlier this year, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir met Turkish Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu to discuss regional security and bilateral defence ties.

Reports earlier this year also indicated that Turkiye was seeking to join a defence alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed in September 2025.