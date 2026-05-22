Court sends Anmol alias Pinky to jail on judicial remand in all cases

KARACHI – A hearing was held in the court of the District and Sessions Judge South regarding the appearance of alleged drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky at the Judicial Complex.

Police from Darakhshan, Gizri, Garden and Defence police stations sought permission to present the accused at the Judicial Complex, after which the court allowed her to be produced at the Judicial Complex established inside the jail premises.

The court ordered that the accused would be presented in connection with more than 16 cases. Police said the physical remand of the accused was ending today and requested an extension in her physical remand.

According to police, permission had previously been granted once before to present the accused at the Judicial Complex, while presenting her at the City Court posed security concerns.

After completion of the physical remand proceedings at the Judicial Complex, police brought Anmol alias Pinky to court under strict security arrangements. Security at the Central Jail was tightened during the hearing, while journalists were barred from entering the Judicial Complex.

The accused was presented before a judicial magistrate, where police were expected to seek an extension in physical remand, while defence lawyers requested that she be sent to jail on judicial custody.

More than 16 cases have been registered against Anmol alias Pinky at various police stations. The accused faces charges including murder, illegal weapons possession, narcotics and other offences. Cases against her are registered at Darakhshan, Gizri, Baghdadi and Garden police stations.

During the hearing before the judicial magistrate, police requested further physical remand of the accused, while defence lawyers opposed the request. Counsel for the accused argued that she had already remained on police remand for the past 11 days.

The court reserved its verdict on the request for extension in physical remand in 11 cases of District South, while hearings in other cases continued.

The investigating officer stated that in a case registered at Garden police station, the accused had previously been sent to jail custody, but the sessions court had overturned the duty magistrate’s decision. The officer maintained that further physical remand was necessary to investigate the narcotics network.

The investigating officer further said that riders linked to Anmol alias Pinky had been arrested in cases registered at Boat Basin and Defence police stations, while the accused herself had been absconding in the cases.

Later, the court sent alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky to jail on judicial remand in all cases.