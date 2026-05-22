NCCIA arrests gang selling Pakistani officers’ sensitive data abroad

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan have uncovered a gang involved in selling sensitive data of government officers to foreign entities.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while investigations continue to trace others who facilitated access to the data.

Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Syed Khurram Ali, revealed during a press conference that the gang, operating in South Pakistan, was involved in obtaining and selling personal information of key officers, including call records, identity cards, and passports.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Arshad Tariq, Arham Bari, Anam Sabir, and Mohammad Rizwan. Authorities also conducted forensic examinations on the mobile phones used by the suspects.

Syed Khurram Ali said the suspects were sharing sensitive and personal data with foreign intelligence agencies. He emphasized that the sale of such data constitutes organized espionage and cybercrime.

NCCIA has directed institutions to secure their data and ensure it is not accessed by unauthorized individuals. Investigations are also ongoing into the emails of institutional staff to determine how the data was being obtained.

Cases have been filed against the illegal transfer of data outside Pakistan. Responsibility for protecting sensitive information rests with those granted access to it.