Up to 40,000 rupees cash incentive announced on birth of third, fourth child

The government of Andhra Pradesh in India has announced cash incentives for families who have a third or fourth child.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that families would receive 30,000 Indian rupees for the birth of a third child and 40,000 Indian rupees for a fourth child.

Speaking at a public gathering, Naidu emphasized that while he has previously supported population control measures, the state now aims to encourage population growth. He added that more details of the policy will be released within a month.

The announcement follows an earlier proposal to provide 25,000 Indian rupees for the birth of a second child. According to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the incentive program has now been extended to families with three or more children.

Naidu highlighted that rising incomes have led some couples to limit themselves to one child, while others delay having a second child if the first is not a boy. He warned that such trends have contributed to the declining birth rate in the state.