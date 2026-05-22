Pakistan announce squad for Australia ODI series

LAHORE – The National Men’s Selection Committee has named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia commencing on 30 May.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 30 May to 4 June.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three players selected in the squad who are yet to represent Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the side, while Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim, who were not part of the away ODI series against Bangladesh in March have been recalled to the side.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir have been named as the two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad after Usman Khan was not considered for selection due to illness.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were also not considered for selection as they had earlier been ruled out due to injuries and will continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad later tonight and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday, 23 May. The media advisory regarding the camp will be shared in due course.

Australia men’s team will arrive in Islamabad on 23 May. They will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, details of which will be announced in due course.

Pakistan Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim