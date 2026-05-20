Pakistan’s top openers ruled out of ODI series against Australia

LAHORE – The opening batters, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, will not be available for selection for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Australia national cricket team, scheduled to begin on 30 May during Australia’s tour of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in an update, stated that both players are currently recovering from injuries and have been advised to continue their rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of the PCB medical panel. Consequently, they have been ruled out of selection for the ODI series.

The PCB wishes both players a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing them return to competitive cricket at the earliest opportunity.

Further updates regarding the squad and player fitness will be shared in due course.

Meanwhile, physical tickets for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will be available to fans from Friday, 22 May. As announced earlier, online tickets will also go on sale the same day. Fans can purchase online tickets from pcb.tcs.com.pk from 1pm onwards.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 30 May. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 2 and 4 June, respectively.

The first ball in all three ODIs will be bowled at 4.30pm local time.

Physical tickets will be available to fans at 16 TCS Express Centres across the three cities, including eight in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi and three in Islamabad (infographic attached).

To encourage fans to turn up in huge numbers, ticket prices have been set at an affordable rate, starting from PKR 200.