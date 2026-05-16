PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi gets ICC Invite for ICC Meeting, IPL Final despite tensions

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly been invited to attend upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting in India, and Indian Premier League (IPL) final. However, his visit remains uncertain as the final approval rests with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ICC Board meeting is set to take place on May 30–31 in Ahmedabad, while a separate virtual meeting of the ICC Chief Executive Committee is scheduled for May 21. The high-level discussions are expected to focus on significant structural reforms in the World Test Championship (WTC), potentially reshaping the future of red-ball cricket.

A key proposal on table comes from a working group led by former Kiwi cricketer Roger Twose, which suggests expanding WTC from nine to twelve teams. The plan also includes the possible inclusion of nations such as Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Afghanistan, signaling a broader push to globalize the competition.

The apex cricket body is reportedly aiming to finalise the revamped structure ahead of its next major meeting in Edinburgh in July. Notably, the Ahmedabad meeting was initially scheduled to be held in Doha but was relocated due to tensions in the Gulf region.

Amid these developments, the broader backdrop of Pakistan-India cricket relations remains tense and politically charged. Bilateral cricket between the two nations has been suspended since 2012–13, with India maintaining a strict policy of not engaging in series with Pakistan.

As a result, cricketing encounters between the arch-rivals are now restricted to ICC tournaments, and even those are often staged at neutral venues rather than in either country.

Recent global tournaments have repeatedly exposed how BJP hardliner politics continues to overshadow the sport. Disputes over hosting rights, shifting venues, and repeated boycott threats have become a recurring theme. 2025 Champions Trophy stood out as a major flashpoint when several matches were moved out of Pakistan after India refused to tour, escalating tensions further.

ICC events still guarantee blockbuster Pakistan-India clashes that draw massive global attention, but the overall cricketing relationship remains heavily influenced by New Delhi. Until diplomatic relations improve, bilateral series are expected to remain suspended, leaving only multinational tournaments to carry forward one of cricket’s most intense rivalries.