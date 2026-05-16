Woman axes three children, commits suicide after dispute with husband

MULTAN – A woman axed her three children to death and later committed suicide over a dispute with her husband in Mailsi area of Punjab.

Reports said a mother and the three children’s bodies were found at their home in the Fathpur area.

Preliminary reports suggested the mother allegedly killed her children while they were asleep and later took her own life. Early investigations indicate a possible domestic dispute between the mother and her husband as the motive.

The husband has been taken into custody for questioning. The deceased children, aged 3 to 8, and their 30-year-old mother were sent to THQ Hospital Mailsi for post-mortem examinations. The case was filed following a complaint by the mother’s brother.

Last month, Lahore police claimed that three children who were found murdered at their house near city’s Shah Jamal Colony were killed by their mother over estrangement with her husband.