11 Pakistanis on US-seized vessel return home: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Pakistan has successfully secured the release and repatriation of 11 Pakistani and 20 Iranian citizens who were detained aboard vessels seized by the United States in international waters.

In a statement on social media platform X, Ishaq Dar said: “Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to share that we have successfully arranged the safe return of 11 Pakistanis and 20 Iranian nationals, our brotherly nation, who were held on ships seized by the US in the high seas, via Singapore.”

He confirmed that all individuals are in good health and high spirits. He added that the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, especially those facing difficulties, remains a top priority of the government.

Dar further said that the released individuals have already reached Bangkok from Singapore and have boarded a flight scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tonight. He added that arrangements will be made for the safe return of Iranian citizens to their home country as well.

Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in the repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals, alongside 20 nationals of our brotherly country Iran, through Singapore, who were aboard vessels seized in the high seas by the United States. All individuals are in… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 15, 2026

The foreign minister expressed gratitude to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, the Prime Minister of Singapore, and the Singaporean government for their continuous cooperation throughout the process.

He also thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for placing trust in Pakistan for the repatriation of Iranian nationals.

Acknowledging international cooperation, Dar appreciated US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US government for facilitating the safe return of the 31 citizens. He also thanked Thailand’s government and Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow for assisting transit arrangements through Bangkok.

He further extended appreciation to officials of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Interior Ministry, and diplomatic missions in Singapore and Thailand for their coordinated and tireless efforts in ensuring the safe and successful repatriation process.