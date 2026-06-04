Petrol Prices in Southwestern Pakistan hit Rs500 per Litre amid fuel shortage

ISLAMABAD – The routine fuel supply situation quickly turned into growing crisis across parts of Balochistan, where petrol shortages pushed prices to alarming levels, reportedly as high as Rs500 per litre in some districts.

In cities like Quetta, life slowed to halt as long queues form outside the few operational fuel stations, many of which have already shut down. With supply disrupted and demand rising sharply, residents find themselves caught in hours of waiting, uncertainty, and mounting daily hardship as authorities scramble to restore stability.

A worsening fuel crisis has thrown parts of Balochistan into disruption, with petrol prices in some districts reportedly climbing as high as Rs500 per litre, while several filling stations have been forced to shut down due to empty stocks.

Transportation slowed, routines have been disturbed, and residents say they are spending hours in long queues at the few petrol pumps still operating. In the provincial capital Quetta, scenes of congestion have become common, with motorcycles and cars lined up for blocks as people wait anxiously for fuel.

The crisis has been particularly severe in districts such as Nushki, Kharan, and Loralai, where limited supply has created room for extreme price spikes. Locals describe the situation as increasingly difficult, with fuel becoming both expensive and uncertain to find.

Several petrol pumps in Quetta remained completely shut down after running dry, while those still open are struggling to manage overwhelming demand. For many residents, the shortage has meant missed work hours, delayed travel, and growing frustration over basic mobility.

Officials linked to the Petroleum Dealers Association, including Qayyumuddin Agha, say efforts are underway to improve supply, with additional fuel being routed from Shikarpur in hopes of easing pressure in the coming days.

Authorities point to suspension of Iranian fuel supplies as a key factor behind the sudden shortage. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta, a significant portion of local demand was previously met through cross-border inflows, and their disruption quickly destabilised the market.

To improve situation, officials confirmed that 600,000 litres of petrol were delivered to Quetta on Wednesday, a move aimed at easing immediate pressure and restoring some balance to the supply chain. Still, for many residents, relief cannot come soon enough as they navigate daily uncertainty at fuel stations across the province.