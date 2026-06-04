Three killed as goat thief gang attack police in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN – A confrontation with a goat theft gang on SP Road in Pakpattan turned tragic after the suspects opened fire on police patrol teams, leading to a deadly accident during their attempted escape.

According to police, the suspects’ vehicle went out of control while fleeing, crushing pedestrians before crashing into a passenger rickshaw and a tree. As a result, three people were killed, including two women and a minor girl.

District Police Officer (DPO) said that 11 others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. Two women linked to the gang were arrested from the scene.

Police reinforcements rushed to the area soon after the incident. However, the remaining suspects abandoned their vehicle and escaped into nearby cornfields.

The DPO added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to arrest the fleeing suspects, who are expected to be apprehended soon.