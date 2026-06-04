Public holiday announced on June 8 in Karachi

KARACHI – The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced a local holiday on June 8 on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

According to a notification issued by the Human Resource Management Department of KMC, the city will observe a local holiday on June 8 (22 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH). The decision has been made in line with a resolution approved by the Karachi City Council.

The notification states that all offices under KMC will remain closed on the holiday. However, departments providing essential and emergency services will continue to operate as usual to ensure uninterrupted public facilities.

KMC officials said the local holiday has been formally approved by the competent authority, and all relevant departments have been informed to ensure effective implementation of the decision.

Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine is considered one of Karachi’s most important religious and historical landmarks. Every year, large numbers of devotees from across the country attend the Urs celebrations, which include various religious and spiritual events, along with special security and facilitation arrangements for visitors.