US hails ‘True Partnership’ with Pakistan during 250th Independence Celebrations

WASHINGTON – US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker termed Pak-US ties a “true partnership” rooted in trust, diplomacy, and shared global interests.

Speaking at 250th Independence Day celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Ms Baker said Washington is moving beyond “outdated assumptions” and toward a more pragmatic, cooperation-driven approach with Islamabad. She stressed that both countries stand to benefit from closer engagement, stating that a strong Pakistan is good for the United States, and vice versa.

Baker called current phase of bilateral relations as one of the most constructive in recent years, crediting the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sharif for steering ties toward what she called a “results-oriented strategic partnership.”

She praised Pakistan’s military leadership, includingField Marshal Asim Munir, for their role in helping prevent escalation during the May 2025 crisis involving two nuclear-armed states. She said their intervention helped avert a wider regional conflict and opened space for renewed diplomatic engagement.

Baker further noted Pakistan’s involvement in facilitating high-level diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, calling Islamabad an important venue for dialogue during a period of heightened regional tensions. She said Pakistan helped enable extended negotiations aimed at stabilising the situation.

Characterising Pakistan as a “nation of consequence,” she highlighted its strategic location, economic potential, and growing diplomatic influence, adding that international recognition of its role is increasing.

Beyond official remarks, Baker also shared personal reflections on her experience in Pakistan, including attending the revived Basant festival in Lahore, which she described as a memorable cultural moment.

The celebration also featured a cultural installation of 16 Liberty Bell replicas created by Pakistani artists and students under U.S. Embassy programmes, symbolising shared ideals of democracy, opportunity, and freedom.

The remarks collectively underscored what officials presented as a renewed phase in U.S.–Pakistan relations, marked by deeper engagement and expanded diplomatic cooperation.