Pakistan ramps up Diplomatic Push to cool down tensions amid US–Iran clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is actively pursuing diplomatic channels to help ease escalating tensions between US and Iran, reiterating that Islamabad continues to advocate dialogue and negotiation as only sustainable path to conflict resolution.

He said Pakistan’s leadership has recently undertaken extensive diplomatic outreach involving China, UK, EU , and other key partners, with a focus on regional stability, international cooperation, and shared global challenges. He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China from May 23 to 26, where bilateral ties and regional issues were discussed in detail with the Chinese leadership.

He also mentioned Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar participated in high-level UN forum after China visit, holding meetings with delegations from Portugal, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Indonesia and other countries. Discussions focused on reforms in global governance and coordinated responses to international challenges.

On ties with Washington, Andrabi said Pakistani officials held meetings with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, covering counterterrorism cooperation, bilateral engagement and regional peace efforts. He said discussions also included developments linked to ceasefire efforts between Iran and the United States.

He further said Pakistan maintained continuous contact with multiple countries, including Egypt, Vietnam, Iran and the European Union, through both meetings and telephone diplomacy aimed at managing regional developments.

Highlighting Pakistan–EU relations, the spokesperson said 8th round of the Strategic Dialogue was held, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. He said the session reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and outlined future priorities, calling it an important platform for structured political engagement.

Foreign Office noted that regional issues, particularly the Middle East situation, were discussed. A joint statement issued by several countries strongly condemned violations of the sanctity of religious sites and rejected any attempts to alter the historical, legal and demographic status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem.

The statement also condemned Israeli settler actions and reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination, calling for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital under a two-state solution framework.

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, remains committed to supporting peace, stability and diplomatic engagement while continuing to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and broader regional stability.