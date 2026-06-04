Muharram 2026: Punjab on alert as multi-tier security plan rolled out for processions

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab are stepping into heightened state of alert, preparing to ensure peace and order during Muhaarram processions and Majalis.

From controlled routes to enhanced monitoring and disciplined crowd management, every part is being carefully planned as law enforcement and organisers work together to ensure the days pass in calm, respect, and security.

Punjab Home Department unveiled sweeping and highly strict security measures for Muharram processions across the province, signaling one of the most comprehensive safety frameworks in recent years aimed at preventing any disruption during the sacred observances.

According to the newly issued guidelines, every Muharram procession will now operate under an unprecedented four-tier security shield, designed to significantly strengthen surveillance, crowd control, and coordination between law enforcement agencies and procession organisers.

Authorities imposed strict ban on the construction of bunkers or any temporary defensive structures along procession routes. In another major security restriction, gatherings on rooftops overlooking procession paths have also been completely prohibited to eliminate potential vulnerabilities and reduce risks.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to secure formal security bonds from procession organisers, making them officially accountable for compliance with safety protocols. In addition, police officials will prepare separate, procession-specific security plans, tailored to local conditions, crowd size, and threat assessments.

To further reinforce ground-level control, volunteers from procession management committees will work side by side with police personnel, assisting in crowd regulation and supporting security operations throughout the events.

Security forces and organisers have been ordered to maintain maximum vigilance from start to finish, with strict instructions that any suspicious individual attempting to join a procession must be stopped immediately to protect participants and the public.