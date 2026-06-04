Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 4 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:20 am | Jun 4, 2026
Gold Price Drops By Rs2400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs467,762 on June 4, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp decrease of Rs8,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs7,373, settling at Rs401,030.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change
Gold (1 Tola) Rs467,762 -Rs8,600
Gold (10 Grams) Rs401,030 -Rs7,373
Gold (1 Ounce) $4,454 -$86
Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,894 -Rs259

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold
Per Tola 427,164 407,750
Per 1 Gram 36,623 34,959
Per 10 Gram 366,233 349,588
Per Ounce 1,038,255 991,069

On the international front, gold decreased by $86 per ounce to reach $4,454, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

The price of silver decreased by Rs259 per tola, settling at Rs7,894, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.

 

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now