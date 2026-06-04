Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 4 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs467,762 on June 4, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp decrease of Rs8,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs7,373, settling at Rs401,030.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs467,762 -Rs8,600 Gold (10 Grams) Rs401,030 -Rs7,373 Gold (1 Ounce) $4,454 -$86 Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,894 -Rs259

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold Per Tola 427,164 407,750 Per 1 Gram 36,623 34,959 Per 10 Gram 366,233 349,588 Per Ounce 1,038,255 991,069

On the international front, gold decreased by $86 per ounce to reach $4,454, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

The price of silver decreased by Rs259 per tola, settling at Rs7,894, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.