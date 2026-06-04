Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 4 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs467,762 on June 4, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp decrease of Rs8,600 per tola.
Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs7,373, settling at Rs401,030.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs467,762
|-Rs8,600
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs401,030
|-Rs7,373
|Gold (1 Ounce)
|$4,454
|-$86
|Silver (1 Tola)
|Rs7,894
|-Rs259
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|Per Tola
|427,164
|407,750
|Per 1 Gram
|36,623
|34,959
|Per 10 Gram
|366,233
|349,588
|Per Ounce
|1,038,255
|991,069
On the international front, gold decreased by $86 per ounce to reach $4,454, a figure that includes a $20 premium.
The price of silver decreased by Rs259 per tola, settling at Rs7,894, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.