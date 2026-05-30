Latest
Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 30 May 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:54 am | May 30, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan stands  at Rss474,862 on Saturday amid a downward trend in international bullion prices.

In previous session, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500 in a single day, bringing the new rate to Rs474,862.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Category New Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs474,862
Gold (10 Grams) Rs407,117
Gold Int’l price (Per Ounce) $4,525
Silver (Per Tola) Rs8,034

The decrease was also reflected in smaller quantities, as the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs407,117. Analysts say the local market closely followed international trends, where bullion prices also recovered.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
20-May Rs470,362
19-May Rs477,162
18-May Rs477,162
16-May Rs476,262
15-May Rs476,862
14-May Rs492,362
13-May Rs491,362

In the global market, gold prices decreased by $5 per ounce, reaching $4,525, including a premium of $20. The international rally directly impacted Pakistan’s bullion rates, triggering fresh concern among traders and investors about further volatility in the coming days.

Meanwhile, silver prices also plunged as the rate of silver stood at Rs8,034 per tola after a decline of Rs80.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now