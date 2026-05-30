Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 30 May 2026

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rss474,862 on Saturday amid a downward trend in international bullion prices.
In previous session, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500 in a single day, bringing the new rate to Rs474,862.
Pakistan Gold Rates
|Category
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs474,862
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs407,117
|Gold Int’l price (Per Ounce)
|$4,525
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs8,034
The decrease was also reflected in smaller quantities, as the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs407,117. Analysts say the local market closely followed international trends, where bullion prices also recovered.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-May
|Rs470,362
|19-May
|Rs477,162
|18-May
|Rs477,162
|16-May
|Rs476,262
|15-May
|Rs476,862
|14-May
|Rs492,362
|13-May
|Rs491,362
In the global market, gold prices decreased by $5 per ounce, reaching $4,525, including a premium of $20. The international rally directly impacted Pakistan’s bullion rates, triggering fresh concern among traders and investors about further volatility in the coming days.
Meanwhile, silver prices also plunged as the rate of silver stood at Rs8,034 per tola after a decline of Rs80.