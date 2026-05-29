PTI KP President Junaid Akbar arrested during GB election campaign

GILGIT-BALTISTAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar Khan was arrested during the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to reports, Junaid Akbar Khan was taken into custody by Gilgit-Baltistan police at the Hunza area while he was visiting the region for campaign activities. He stated that he was told to leave Gilgit for not having a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar condemned the arrest and restriction on Junaid Akbar, calling it unacceptable and an act of pre-poll rigging.

He said people should be allowed to travel freely across the country, adding that limiting political space in Gilgit-Baltistan would harm democracy.

Barrister Gohar further urged the Election Commission to ensure equal opportunities for all parties during the election campaign.