Fake News Alert: Sindh Education Department clears air on Viral Holiday Notification

KARACHI – A fake notification about extended school holidays in Sindh is circulating on social media, claiming that all schools would remain closed.

As the notification claiming an extension of school holidays across Sindh caused confusion on social media, it prompted official clarification from the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh.

The notification said all public and private schools in the province would remain closed today (Friday) due to an alleged extension of Eid-ul-Adha holidays. The claim quickly spread online, creating uncertainty among parents and students.

Education Department however rejected the circulating notice, confirming that it is completely fake. Officials have urged citizens to avoid sharing unverified and misleading information on social platforms. According to the official schedule, the Government of Sindh had already announced Eid-ul-Adha holidays from May 26 to May 28, applicable to all government and private schools across the province.

Despite the clarification, confusion remained due to varying academic calendars in the private sector. Many private schools already observe a weekly holiday on Saturdays, while the summer vacation period is scheduled to begin from June 1.

Several private schools have merged their Eid holidays with the upcoming summer break, extending closures from May 26 to July 31, resulting in a prolonged vacation period for thousands of students.