New Sindh Eid ul Azha 2026 Holidays Notification as govt cuts 4-Day Break to 3

KARACHI – As residents of Karachi and parts of Sindh started planning long four-day Eid ul Azha break, the provincial government revised the schedule.

A new notification issued by authorities reduced the Eid ul Adha holidays from four days to three, announcing public holidays from May 26 to May 28. The unexpected revision has now sparked fresh discussion among citizens preparing for the festive holidays.

Sindh Chief Secretary issued a notification saying, In continuation of this department’s notification of even number dated 22nd May 2026, the Government of Sindh hereby declares now 26th, 27th, and 28th May, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha (09th to 11th Zil Hajj-1447 AH) throughout the Province of Sindh, for all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services and departments/offices engaged in preparation of Budget for Financial year 2026-27.

With this revision, public holidays for Eid will now be observed from May 26 to May 28. The official announcement said holidays will be observed from 9th to 11th Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri across the province.

The revised notification has drawn attention as it officially shortens Eid break by one day. The sudden change is expected to impact travel plans, business schedules, and government operations during the festive period.