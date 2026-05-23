Punjab Eid ul Azha 2026 Holidays Notification

LAHORE – Punjab government on Saturday announced 4-day public holiday for Eidul Azha 2026, starting May 26, which, when combined with the weekend, will give government employees a six-day break.

A notification confirmed four-day public holiday from May 26 to May 29 (Tuesday to Friday). With the addition of the regular weekend (Saturday and Sunday), government employees in Punjab are looking at an extended six-day Eid break, making it one of the longest festive respites of the season.

Punjab Eid Holidays

KP also declared four-day shutdown for Eidul Azha, with all government offices closed from May 26 to May 29, ensuring residents across the province enjoy uninterrupted celebrations.

Sindh government has joined in with its own four-day Eid holiday notification, aligning with the same dates and giving citizens a mid-week festive pause.

At the federal level, the government announced Eid holidays from May 26 to May 28, meaning the nationwide break will end after the second day of Eid, according to the Cabinet Division’s notification.

The differing holiday durations across federal and provincial governments have sparked conversation, with many noting that while Eidul Azha is traditionally observed over three days, the official federal break is comparatively shorter—leaving provinces to offer their own extended schedules.