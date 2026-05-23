Bannu operation leaves 8 militants dead; police officer martyred

RAWALPINDI – KP police and Counter Terrorism Department teams met with fierce resistance from militants, and the operation ended with the killing of eight hardcore militants, while one police officer was martyred and another injured.

The casulties occured during a high-intensity intelligence-based operation in Miryan area of Bannu, officials said Saturday.

According to police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) sources, the joint operation was launched early in the morning after credible intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants in the region. As security forces moved in, a heavy exchange of fire erupted, escalating into a fierce gun battle that lasted for a significant period.

During the operation, security forces recovered 10-kilogram improvised explosive device (IED). The device was later safely defused, averting what authorities believe could have been a major planned attack in the area.

Police confirmed that one officer was martyred in the line of duty, while another sustained injuries during the encounter.

KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed hailed the operation and reiterated that actions against Fitna al-Khawarij and other anti-state elements will continue with even greater intensity. He stressed that the provincial police remain at the forefront of efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens, despite growing security challenges in the region.