22 militants killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 22 militants in an operation in North Waziristan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR stated that the operation was carried out in the Shewa area of North Waziristan district based on intelligence about the presence of militants.

The military’s media wing said that during the exchange of fire with the security forces, 22 India-sponsored militants were killed over the past 24 hours.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

The ISPR further added that a clearance operation is ongoing in the region to eliminate any remaining militants.