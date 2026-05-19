Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Gold Rates per Tola – 19 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan slightly rebounded as the bullion market witnessed a jump. According to the latest market data, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs900 in a single trading session, bringing the new rate to Rs477,162.
The price of 10 grams of gold moved up by Rs772, settling at Rs409,089, reflecting easing situation in the local precious metals market.
Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan
- Gold (per tola): Rs477,162
- Gold (10 grams): Rs409,089
- International gold price: $4,548 per ounce
- Silver (per tola): Rs8,099
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs430,558
|Rs410,987
|Rs352,275
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs36,914
|Rs35,236
|Rs30,202
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs369,141
|Rs352,362
|Rs302,025
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,046,256
|Rs998,699
|Rs856,028
On international front, gold prices registered gains. In global bullion markets, the price of gold surged by $9 per ounce to $4,548, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices mirrored the same trend in Pakistan’s local market. The price of silver per tola soared by Rs 26, closing at Rs8,099.
Weekly Gold Price Movement
Gold prices experienced noticeable volatility throughout the past week. The recorded rates were:
- 15 May: Rs476,862 per tola
- 14 May: Rs492,362 per tola
- 13 May: Rs491,362 per tola
- 12 May: Rs492,462 per tola
- 11 May: Rs488,362 per tola
- 9 May: Rs493,662 per tola
- 8 May: Rs494,062 per tola
The latest figures indicate a sustained downward trend after gold touched higher levels earlier in the week. Market observers believe that changing global economic conditions, fluctuations in the US dollar, and investor reactions to international developments are continuing to influence bullion prices worldwide.
Experts say the precious metals market may remain volatile in the coming days as traders closely monitor global economic indicators and geopolitical developments that could impact demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.
Gold Price Update: Per Tola records Rs600 dip amid dip in Global market