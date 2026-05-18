IMF proposes Rs5,500 increase in BISP payments

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reportedly demanded an increase of Rs5,500 in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments.

According to reports, the IMF has proposed raising the stipend from Rs14,500 to Rs20,000. Discussions between the IMF mission and BISP authorities are currently ongoing, during which the mission is being briefed on all operations of the programme.

Negotiations also include a review of BISP’s social protection system. Officials have briefed the IMF on data registered under the Kafalat programme, including household registration, quarterly payments, and funding requirements for the next fiscal year.

Reports said that the quarterly assistance under the Kafalat programme is expected to increase in the upcoming financial year. The IMF mission has scheduled four meetings today, including one with BISP officials and three with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

It is worth noting that the IMF has also demanded that Pakistan remove all exemptions on sales tax.