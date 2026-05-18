Shops, Malls and Restaurants allowed to operate without any Closing Timings in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Federal government officially announced temporary but sweeping relaxation in business operating hour restrictions across the country.

A notification issued by Cabinet Division, the government of Pakistan (Islamabad, 18th May 2026) and published in the Gazette of Pakistan Extraordinary, Prime Minister has approved a nationwide exemption from prescribed closing hours for key commercial sectors, effective immediately and continuing until 31st May 2026.

Under this high-impact decision, all shops, departmental stores, bazaars, markets, and shopping malls have been granted a blanket exemption from the previously enforced closing time restrictions. These establishments will now be allowed to operate freely on all days of the week without prescribed closing hour limitations.

The relaxation does not stop there. In another major boost for daily commerce and public convenience, the notification also confirms that all bakeries, tandoors, restaurants, and Grocery stores. These businesses will also remain fully exempt from closing hour restrictions throughout the week, allowing uninterrupted operations.

The order, issued under No. 7-2/2026-Min.I, states that the Prime Minister has been “pleased to exempt, with immediate effect and till 31st May 2026,” the above-mentioned entities from the applicability of earlier closure timing rules issued via the Cabinet Division’s notification dated 6th April 2026.

This temporary but wide-ranging relaxation is expected to significantly boost business activity, increase consumer access, and reshape daily commercial routines across the country until the end of May 2026. The country’s markets are now officially set to stay open, longer until the end of the month.

The development comes as traders lamented huge losses in wake of early markets closures in Pakistan.