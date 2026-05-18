A Country of 241 Million Cannot Be Erased by a Speech

Somewhere in Karachi right now, a mother is waking up before dawn to pack her son’s school bag. In Lahore, a factory worker is starting his second shift of the day. In Peshawar, a shopkeeper is pulling up his shutters for the morning. In Quetta, an old man is sitting with his tea, watching the news. These are not abstractions. These are 241 million human lives, counted officially in the 2023 national census, living inside a country that has existed since August 14, 1947, and that an Indian general casually threatened with historical erasure last Saturday.

On May 16, 2026, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stood before an audience at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi and said Pakistan must “decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.” He said this at an event marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, one year after a four-day war between two nuclear-armed countries that ended not with Indian victory but defeat and with a ceasefire that Washington had to broker because neither side had even a basic hotline to call the other on. There was no formal hotline between Indian and Pakistani leaders and no standing protocol for managing nuclear-armed drone warfare. The crisis was resolved by improvisation, luck, and a third party’s intervention. And yet here was the general, one year later, speaking as though he had won something clean and final. He had not.

Pakistan’s ISPR responded the following morning and called it what it was: madness and warmongering. The military’s media wing said the remarks reflected a hubristic, jingoistic and myopic mindset, and warned that threatening a sovereign nuclear neighbour with elimination from geography is not strategic signalling or brinkmanship but sheer bankruptcy of cognitive capacities. Strong words. But behind those words sit numbers that matter, and those numbers tell a story the general chose not to mention.

According to the Federation of American Scientists, Pakistan currently holds a stockpile of approximately 170 nuclear warheads, a number that could grow to around 200 by the late 2020s. The Shaheen-III ballistic missile has a range of 2,750 kilometres, which covers every city in India. The Nasr tactical missile, designed for battlefield use, sits at the shorter end of that spectrum at 60 to 70 kilometres. Unlike India, Pakistan has not declared a no-first-use policy and has instead chosen to emphasise tactical nuclear weapons specifically to counter India’s larger conventional forces. These are not weapons sitting in a museum. They are deployed, they are operational, and every serious defence analyst in the world knows this. When a general talks about erasing a country that has 170 nuclear warheads pointed back at his cities, he is not being strategic. He is being reckless with other people’s lives.

And then there is what actually happened in May 2025, which seems to have been remembered very selectively at the Manekshaw Centre. Despite India’s conventional military superiority, the Pakistani Air Force shot down eight Indian fighter jets, including three French-made Rafales, one Russian MiG-29 and one Su-30, along with a Heron surveillance drone, intercepting them approximately 17 miles from the Line of Control. The Rafale had been India’s prestige purchase, its symbol of air dominance, bought at roughly 9.4 billion dollars for 36 aircraft. Pakistan’s pilots brought three of them down. Pakistan’s armed forces targeted 26 military installations inside India during the conflict, and Pakistan never requested a ceasefire. India was the party that reached out first, on the night of May 6 and 7. That is not a narrative Pakistan invented. That is what the DG ISPR stated on record, and India has not produced a credible factual rebuttal.

In the 2025-26 defence budget, Pakistan allocated PKR 2.55 trillion, the equivalent of USD 9 billion, a 20 per cent increase over the previous year’s original allocation. This happened while Pakistan was simultaneously managing an IMF programme and pulling its economy back from the edge. The economy crossed the $452 billion threshold for the first time in fiscal year 2025-26, posting a growth rate of 3.70 per cent, with large-scale manufacturing expanding by 6.11 per cent and the services sector growing by 4.09 per cent. A country being erased from geography does not post improving growth numbers. A country being erased from geography does not increase defence procurement while simultaneously recovering from a currency crisis. It survives. Pakistan is surviving. More than that, Pakistan is building.

But here is what the statistics alone cannot fully capture, and this is the part that matters most. The Kashmir dispute, the thing that sits underneath every war and every crisis between these two countries, is not a Pakistani grievance that was invented for political convenience. UNSC Resolution 47, passed on 21 April 1948, stated explicitly that the question of accession of Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through a free and impartial plebiscite. That was 78 years ago. The plebiscite has never happened. India currently occupies approximately 55 per cent of the original territory of Kashmir, while Pakistan holds 30 per cent. The UN Military Observer Group has been on the ground monitoring the Line of Control since 1949, because the international community agreed this was not a settled matter. It is still not settled. And every single Pakistani who has ever lost a family member to the violence that flows from that unresolved wound understands this in a way that cannot be captured in a spreadsheet or summarised in a general’s anniversary speech.

General Dwivedi spoke for a few minutes at a ceremony. He was speaking to a domestic audience, performing toughness, collecting applause. Pakistan understands that political theatre. But behind every line of that theatre are real people on both sides of a border who deserve better than being used as props in a general’s performance. The 241 million Pakistanis who woke up on May 17 and read his words did not feel fear. They felt something older and more familiar than that. They felt the particular exhaustion of a people who have spent 78 years being told they should not exist, and who are still here anyway, living their lives, raising their children, and refusing to disappear.

No speech erases that. No anniversary event changes that. Pakistan was here before Operation Sindoor and after the ceasefire. As ISPR put it plainly, India needs to reconcile with Pakistan’s salience and learn to peacefully coexist with it, because any attempt to target Pakistan can trigger consequences that shall neither be geographically confined nor strategically or politically palatable for India. That is not a boast. That is arithmetic. And arithmetic, unlike political speeches, does not care about the audience in the room.