Metro bus service suspended in Islamabad-Rawalpindi amid protest over layoffs 

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI – Metro bus services connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi were suspended on Monday due to a protest by employees against mass terminations, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The protest involved both male and female staff, who blocked the metro track and raised slogans against the dismissals.

Affected employees claim their contracts were valid until 2027, yet they were terminated without notice, and their last two months’ salaries remain unpaid.

The metro bus contract has recently been awarded to a new company, prompting the current staff layoffs.

Protesters have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for immediate intervention and justice for the affected workers.

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus is a modern public transport system designed to connect Pakistan’s twin cities efficiently. Covering a total of 24 kilometers, the bus service runs along a dedicated corridor with 24 stations, linking key areas including Pak Secretariat, Peshawar Morr, Faizabad, and Saddar in Rawalpindi.