Lahore weather update today: Maximum temperature may reach 43°C

LAHORE – A severe heatwave continues to grip Lahore, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department issuing a heatwave alert.

Early morning temperatures were recorded at 34°C, with the maximum expected to reach 43°C and the minimum at 28°C.

Humidity levels stand at 40%, and winds are blowing at 5 km/h. No rainfall is expected in the city today.

Authorities have advised citizens to take precautions, including avoiding unnecessary exposure to sunlight, staying hydrated, and paying special attention to children, the elderly, and patients.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in various parts of the country.

Islamabad and surrounding areas may experience nighttime showers with lightning, while rain is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur, Kalam, Chitral, and Dir.

Rain with thunderstorms is also anticipated in Kohat, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Malakand, Peshawar’s suburbs, and Kurram, while Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may experience wind and localized thunderstorms. Most districts of Balochistan are expected to remain hot and dry.