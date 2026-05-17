Pakistan Welcomes Arbitration Court Ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has expressed satisfaction over the decision of the international arbitration court regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, saying that the ruling validates Pakistan’s stance. It added that India is obliged to provide sufficient information and clarification required for reviewing compliance with the treaty.

In its statement, the government said it is fully satisfied with the supplementary decision issued on 15 May 2026 by the arbitration court regarding the “maximum pondage” issue in the ongoing proceedings under the Indus Waters Treaty related to disputes over the design of the Ratle Hydroelectric Plant and the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project.

The statement said the ruling confirms Pakistan’s fundamental position that the treaty imposes clear and real limits on India’s ability to control water on the western rivers. These limits are not merely formal but apply at the planning and design stage and cannot be fulfilled later through operational assurances. It added that for any run-of-the-river project, justification for pondage must be based on genuine design needs, expected operation, hydrological and hydraulic conditions of the site, power system requirements, and treaty-required data and clarifications.

The government further stated that, based on the tribunal’s 8 August 2025 “General Issues Award,” the latest decision gives practical effect to the principle that installed capacity and expected load must be realistic, well-founded, and defensible. Installed capacity must align with the project’s actual expected operation and hydrological data, while expected load must reflect real power system needs.

Reacting to the ruling, Pakistan said India cannot justify increased pondage through hypothetical generation capacity, artificial load assumptions, unrealistic peaking models, or mere assurances under paragraph 15 regarding discharge limits. It added that paragraph 15 remains an operational restriction but cannot replace proper justification based on required evidence and data.

The decision also strengthens Pakistan’s right to review compliance, stating that India is required to provide adequate information for verification. Failure to do so would mean India cannot prove that its proposed maximum pondage complies with paragraph 8(c) of Annexure D of the treaty.

The court further clarified that where a minimum flow obligation exists and is not met through other means, it must be included in pondage calculations for firm power projects, and discharge conditions under paragraph 15 do not automatically satisfy such requirements.