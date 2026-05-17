Rain forecast across Punjab including Lahore as heatwave relief expected

LAHORE – Good news for heat-stricken citizens as rain has been forecast across Punjab, including Lahore.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new weather system bringing thunderstorms and rain is moving towards Pakistan and is expected to enter the country on May 19.

Most districts of Punjab, including Lahore, are likely to experience rain accompanied by strong winds between May 19 and May 22.

The Met Office also stated that Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27°C, while the maximum temperature may exceed 40°C.