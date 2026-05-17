Bangladesh take 156-run lead over Pakistan at stumps on Day 2 in Sylhet Test

SYLHET – The second day of the ongoing second Test in Sylhet came to an end with Bangladesh holding a 156-run lead against Pakistan.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 110 for 3 in their second innings. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 52, Mominul Haque made 30, and Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for 4. Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 13. For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad took two wickets while Mohammad Abbas claimed one.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 runs in their first innings against Bangladesh.

Pakistan resumed the day at 21 without loss but soon lost both openers. Azaan Awais scored 13 and Abdullah Fazal made 9.

Captain Shan Masood scored 21 runs, Babar Azam made 68, Saud Shakeel 8, Salman Agha 21, and Mohammad Rizwan 13. Hassan Ali scored 18, Sajid Khan 38, Khurram Shahzad 10, while Mohammad Abbas failed to score.

For Bangladesh, Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam took three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.

On Day One, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 runs in their first innings, with Litton Das playing a brilliant knock of 126.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad took four wickets, Mohammad Abbas three, Hassan Ali two, and Sajid Khan one.

Pakistan, in reply, opened with Azaan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, finishing Day One at 21 without loss.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to field first.

Three changes were made in the Pakistan squad for the second Test, with Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi, and Noman Ali replaced by Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, and Sajid Khan.

Bangladesh now lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 104 runs.