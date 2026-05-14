Pcb Announces Ticket Sales For Pakistan Vs Australia Odi Series

LAHORE – The wait for cricket fans is finally over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket sale schedule for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan national cricket team and Australia national cricket team.

According to the PCB, both online and physical tickets for the series will go on sale from May 22. Fans will be able to purchase tickets online after 1 PM through pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at TCS Express Centers set up in various cities.

The board has kept ticket prices affordable for fans, starting from Rs. 200. Corporate hospitality packages will also be available, with details obtainable from the PCB head office.

The first ODI of the series will be played on May 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be held on June 2 and June 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium respectively. All matches will begin at 4:30 PM local time.

This series marks Australia’s first bilateral ODI tour of Pakistan since 2022, generating significant excitement among cricket fans.