Momina Iqbal’s smoking video sparks debate during wedding festivities

Momina Iqbal and Hamza Habib’s wedding festivities have become the talk of social media, with the newlyweds receiving widespread love and congratulations. Videos and pictures from their various wedding events have gone viral, drawing significant attention online. Their Barat ceremony, in particular, was described as a lively and joyful gathering attended by close friends and family.

The actress, who opted for a designer bridal outfit by Fahad Hussyn, appeared as a fully styled glamorous bride during her wedding events. However, a video from her bridal makeover session has recently gone viral, sparking debate on social media.

In the circulating clip, Momina Iqbal is allegedly seen smoking during her makeup session, a detail that quickly became the center of online discussion.

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Following the video’s spread, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some criticized the act, others defended the actress, emphasizing personal choice. One user commented, “Smoking does not make a woman characterless. It will only affect her lungs.” Another wrote, “Men smoke all the time, it’s her choice.” A further user added, “We have our own lives to deal with; there is no need to judge her smoking.”

The incident has divided public opinion, turning a wedding celebration moment into a broader discussion on personal freedom and social judgment.