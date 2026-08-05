YouTuber Rajab Butt claims net worth has surpassed Rs1 billion

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has claimed that his total net worth has exceeded Rs1 billion, saying he officially became a billionaire in terms of Pakistani rupees last year.

Rajab Butt, one of Pakistan’s most popular content creators, has amassed millions of followers on social media in less than three years and has frequently made headlines for his lavish lifestyle.

Speaking during a recent podcast, the host asked whether he considered himself a millionaire or a billionaire. In response, Rajab said he had officially crossed the billion-rupee mark last year.

He claimed that his total wealth now exceeds Rs1 billion (100 crore rupees) and described himself as fortunate to have achieved the milestone. However, he said the success came after 12 years of consistent hard work.

Rajab added that YouTube revenue, brand endorsements and other business ventures played a major role in his financial success.