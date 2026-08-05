West Indies bowled out for 117 as Pakistan chase 75 for victory

Pakistan need 75 runs to win the match after bowling out the West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

For the hosts, Kevlon Hodge top-scored with 34 runs, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Roston Chase contributed 17 runs each. Shai Hope made 15, and Amir Jangoo added 13, while Brandon King was unable to bat due to injury.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was led by off-spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman, who claimed four wickets each.

Sajid Khan finished the match with eight wickets overall, putting Pakistan in a commanding position and leaving the visitors just 75 runs away from victory.