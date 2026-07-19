South Africa beat Pakistan by 52 runs in third Women’s U-19 T20

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 52 runs in the third Women’s Under-19 T20 match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a target of 159 runs at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday night, Pakistan Women’s U-19 team were bowled out for 106 in 18 overs. Shahr Bano was the standout performer with 39 runs off 22 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes.

Areesha Ansari scored 17, while Mah Noor Zeb remained not out on 12 and Maimoona Khalid added 11 runs. Six Pakistani batters failed to reach double figures. For South Africa, Mia Lallor, Milisa, and Mbasa took two wickets each.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the visiting team opted to bat first and posted 158 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Mieke van Voorst led from the front with a brilliant 57 off 42 balls, including nine boundaries.

Danni le Boshoff scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. Chris Marie contributed 23 runs off 20 balls, while Sherba and Deidre van Oostburg scored 13 each.

For Pakistan, Maham Nazakat picked up two wickets for 29 runs, while Mah Noor Zeb, Mah Noor, and Maimoona Khalid claimed one wicket each. The fourth match of the series will be played on Wednesday.