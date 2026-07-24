Pakistan suffer blow as Abdullah Fazal ruled out of West Indies, England Test series

LAHORE – Pakistan have suffered a major setback ahead of the Test series against the West Indies, with batter Abdullah Fazal ruled out of the upcoming assignments against the West Indies and England due to injury.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Abdullah sustained a serious lower back injury during a training session in Trinidad on July 23.

Following an MRI scan and medical assessment, the PCB’s medical panel advised the batter to undergo rehabilitation and complete rest, ruling him out of the two-Test series against the West Indies as well as the subsequent Test series against England.

The PCB said a replacement for Abdullah Fazal in the West Indies series will be announced in due course, while the board’s medical panel will continue to monitor his rehabilitation and recovery.