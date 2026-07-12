Shaheen Afridi set to join Kandy Royals for Lanka Premier League

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to feature in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) after reaching an agreement with Kandy Royals.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to issue Afridi a No Objection Certificate (NOC) soon, allowing him to participate in the overseas franchise league.

Following PCB approval, Afridi will travel to Sri Lanka and join the Kandy Royals squad ahead of the tournament.

His inclusion is expected to significantly strengthen Kandy Royals’ bowling attack. The left-arm pacer is regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous fast bowlers, known for his pace, swing, and ability to take early wickets.

The new edition of the Lanka Premier League is scheduled to begin on July 17 in Sri Lanka, featuring several prominent international cricketers.

Tournament organizers hope the participation of overseas stars will further enhance the quality and appeal of the competition.

Afridi has previously impressed in various franchise leagues around the world, and cricket fans will be expecting him to deliver another strong performance and play a key role in Kandy Royals’ campaign.