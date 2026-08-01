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US Visa Seekers face New $20,000 Security Bond Requirement

By News Desk
9:32 pm | Aug 1, 2026
Us Visa Seekers Face New 20000 Security Bond Requirement

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning a holiday or business trip to US from 50 selected countries, getting the visa may soon feel a lot having big chunk of bank balance for a refundable security deposit of up to $20,000 before you’re allowed to enter.

US State Department made its visa bond programme permanent, allowing consular officers to demand a financial guarantee from applicants seeking B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visas. But this isn’t a Visa Fee.

A visa bond works more like a security deposit. Applicants who are asked to pay it can get the money back only if they obey the terms of their vis, mainly by leaving US before their authorized stay expires. If they overstay or violate visa conditions, the US government can keep some or all of the bond.

The policy follows 2025 pilot programme, which US officials say successfully encouraged visitors to comply with immigration rules. Concluding that the trial worked, Washington has now turned it into a permanent programme.

The new rule also raises the financial bar. During the pilot phase, bond amounts ranged from $5,000 to $15,000. Under the permanent programme, the minimum $5,000 option has been removed, while the maximum has been increased to $20,000.

Countries under US Visa Bond Programme

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Antigua and Barbuda
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Benin
  6. Bhutan
  7. Botswana
  8. Burundi
  9. Cabo Verde
  10. Cambodia
  11. Central African Republic
  12. Côte d’Ivoire
  13. Cuba
  14. Djibouti
  15. Dominica
  16. Ethiopia
  17. Fiji
  18. Gabon
  19. The Gambia
  20. Georgia
  21. Grenada
  22. Guinea
  23. Guinea-Bissau
  24. Kyrgyz Republic
  25. Lesotho
  26. Malawi
  27. Mauritania
  28. Mauritius
  29. Mongolia
  30. Mozambique
  31. Namibia
  32. Nepal
  33. Nicaragua
  34. Nigeria
  35. Papua New Guinea
  36. São Tomé and Príncipe
  37. Senegal
  38. Seychelles
  39. Tajikistan
  40. Tanzania
  41. Togo
  42. Tonga
  43. Tunisia
  44. Turkmenistan
  45. Tuvalu
  46. Uganda
  47. Vanuatu
  48. Venezuela
  49. Zambia
  50. Zimbabwe

US authorities say the programme is aimed at reducing visa overstays, arguing that a large refundable deposit gives travelers a stronger financial incentive to return home on time.

Critics said the policy could turn international travel into a privilege reserved for those who can afford to lock away thousands of dollars for the duration of their trip. Immigration advocates also argue that the measure may discourage genuine tourists and business visitors while adding yet another hurdle to legal immigration.

The visa bond programme is part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda, which has also introduced higher visa-related charges and expanded social media screening for applicants. While the administration says the tougher rules are essential for national security and immigration enforcement, opponents argue they make legal travel to the United States increasingly expensive and difficult.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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