‘Leave Middle East or Prepare for Possible Evacuation’, US Embassies warn all Americans

WASHINGTON/BAGHDAD – United States issued major security warning to its citizens across Middle East, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation as fears grow over rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region.

US Embassy in Baghdad and US Consulate in Erbil shared urgent security alerts, warning that the situation remains “complex” and could worsen unexpectedly amid escalating regional tensions. A statement shared on embassy’s official X account said US officials advised American citizens to exercise extreme caution, consider leaving the region, and be prepared for immediate evacuation if the security environment deteriorates further.

The warning comes with growing concerns over potential disruptions to travel. US officials cautioned that citizens should be prepared for sudden flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures, and other major travel disruptions.

Several airlines operating in the region have delayed plans to resume services, while some carriers have already canceled flights on specific routes due to the rising uncertainty.

The alert was issued as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify. Iranian military accused Washington of fueling instability in Middle East, while U.S. officials have raised concerns over possible threats emerging from the region. The latest warning follows reports by US media claiming that Us and Israel are preparing potential operations targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure this week. While the reports have not been officially confirmed, they have added to fears of a broader confrontation.

U.S. embassies in several Middle Eastern capitals, including Cairo, also shared similar security messages, warning that the Iranian government’s actions remain unpredictable. The messages said recent developments indicate Iran could target locations across the region without prior warning or a clear provocation.

US officials also warned that Tehran expanded the scope of its operations to areas that had not previously been considered likely targets, raising concerns about a wider regional escalation. American diplomatic missions in Amman, Jordan, and Jerusalem have also issued similar alerts amid growing concern among US authorities over potential security threats.