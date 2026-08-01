Case registered against Dog for injuring Three People

KAHROR PAKKA – Police registered a case against an unidentified dog after it attacked and injured three residents in Kahror Pakka is a tehsil of the Lodhran District, prompting authorities to launch a search operation to trace and eliminate the canine.

The complainant Abdul Sattar told Saddar Police Station cops that incident occurred on July 29 when he was standing outside his home, and his neighbor Niaz Bibi stepped out of her house when a stray dog suddenly attacked her.

Upon commotion, Abdul Sattar and Ali Raza rushed to rescue her. However, the dog also attacked them, biting both men before fleeing the scene. Sattar sustained injuries to his face, ear, and hand, while Ali Raza suffered a shoulder injury. Niaz Bibi was left with a severely injured upper lip during the attack.

Residents gathered after hearing the commotion and attempted to capture the dog, but it managed to escape before it could be restrained.

All three victims were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where they received anti-rabies vaccinations and medical treatment.

Kahror Pakka Police registered a case and initiated efforts to locate the unidentified dog and have it destroyed to prevent any further attacks on residents.