Van driver arrested after video of him raping stray dog goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Animal abuse is common in Pakistan, and another incident has been reported, sparking outrage as a horrifying clip from a village in Mirpurkhas has gone viral, showing a van driver sexually assaulting a dog.

Local authorities acted swiftly after public fury, apprehending the accused, Bakhsh Solangi. The disturbing footage has left the community in shock. Social media users and activists condemned act as “shocking and shameful,” pointing out that while humans face such heinous crimes daily, even innocent animals are now falling victim to individuals with twisted minds.

The case highlights the weaknesses in Pakistan’s laws and exposes a worrying moral decay within society. Animal welfare in the country has long been under scrutiny. Reports of cruelty, neglect, and inadequate zoo facilities are frequent, leaving countless animals to suffer.

Stray dogs, in particular, face relentless abuse, beaten, harassed, chased away, and sometimes even killed. This shocking incident has reignited calls for stronger animal protection laws and stricter action against perpetrators of cruelty.