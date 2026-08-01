Pia Aircraft Grounded In Dubai After Passengers Storm Cockpit On Flight Pk 212

ISLAMABAD – What began as routine delay on a Dubai-to-Islamabad flight quickly spiraled into chaos. Frustration over 3.5 hour wait boiled over aboard PIA flight PK-212, where a group of passengers allegedly attempted to force their way into the cockpit, damaged the aircraft, and triggered security response that ended with multiple arrests and the plane being grounded.

Flight PK-212 was scheduled to depart from Dubai on Thursday night but was held on the ground for approximately three and a half hours due to operational delays linked to the regional security situation. Dubai Airport authorities had reportedly introduced a 10-minute gap between departing flights as a precautionary security measure, leaving several aircraft, including the PIA flight, waiting for clearance despite being ready for departure.

During the prolonged delay, passengers were served meals onboard. However, tensions reportedly boiled over afterward when several passengers began creating a disturbance inside the cabin. The situation intensified as some individuals allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the cockpit, forcing the flight crew to intervene and prevent unauthorized access.

One enraged passenger allegedly broke an aircraft window, raising serious safety concerns and compelling the crew to immediately alert Dubai security officials.

Security personnel subsequently boarded the aircraft, removed the disruptive passengers, and took them into custody. Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for further procedures, while the remaining passengers and crew were transferred to a hotel.

PIA scheduled the affected flight to depart from Dubai for Islamabad at 11:15 p.m. tonight, after completing all necessary operational and security requirements.