PIA pilot grounded for landing plane on wrong runway at Lahore airport

Sole Bidder Offers Just Rs10b For Pia Privatisation

LAHORE – A captain and the first officer of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been grounded for landing a passenger plan on a wrong runway at Lahore airport.

The alleged negligence and carelessness of the PIA pilot endangered the lives of passengers.

Reports said the PIA flight PK-150, coming from Dammam to Multan, was diverter to Lahore due to power weather conditions amid dense fog.

When the plane reached, the captain landed the aircraft on runway number 36L where lights were off at the time of landing, instead of main runway.

Due to this serious negligence, PIA management has grounded the captain and the first officer and initiated an investigation.

A PIA spokesperson stated that action has been taken against the concerned pilot and first officer, and further action will be taken after the completion of the inquiry.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

