Suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident arrested by RPF

The suspect in the high-profile stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended by the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) while traveling on a moving train.

According to Indian media reports, the accused, identified as 31-year-old Akash Kanojia, was traveling from Mumbai to Howrah in West Bengal when he was arrested during a routine train inspection in Chhattisgarh. Mumbai Police, who had been actively pursuing the fugitive, provided the suspect’s photo, which led to his identification and subsequent capture.

RPF officials confirmed the arrest, stating that Mumbai Police further verified the suspect’s identity through a video call before he was taken into custody. Kanojia will now be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Background of the Stabbing Incident

The attack occurred earlier this week during the early hours between Wednesday and Thursday at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. At approximately 3 a.m., an attempted robbery escalated when the actor resisted the intruder. In retaliation, the assailant stabbed Saif six times, causing severe injuries, including two deep wounds and one dangerously close to his spine.

The actor’s courageous resistance thwarted the robbery attempt, but he required immediate medical attention due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigation Progress

The case has garnered widespread attention, with over 30 teams from Mumbai Police working tirelessly to track down the suspect. Initial reports claimed an arrest had been made, but police later clarified that the individual detained was not connected to the case.

The arrest of Akash Kanojia is a significant breakthrough, providing a crucial step toward justice in the high-profile stabbing attack. The suspect’s image has since been released by Indian media, further shedding light on the case.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover all details surrounding the incident, ensuring the safety and justice for Saif Ali Khan and his family.