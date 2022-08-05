Lover or Fighter – Hania Aamir reacts to latest Instagram filter

Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

With her quick wit and humour, the 25-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.

Recently, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star hilariously reacted to the Instagram filter which determined whether one is a lover or a fighter. The filter turn eyes into blue colour for lovers and the ones with yellow eyes are fighters.

The Dilruba actress got blue eyes aka she is a lover and needless to say, Hania was not amused and had a hilarious reaction to the filter.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat.