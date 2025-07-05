Mohsin Naqvi denies rumors of President Asif Zardari’s Removal

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed swirling rumors about President Asif Ali Zardari’s alleged removal from office, labeling them baseless and politically motivated.

Naqvi addressed questions from reporters regarding social media speculation and recent claims made by journalists Azaz Syed about possible change at the top. He strongly denied the existence of any such plan or constitutional amendment aimed at removing the president.

“These are sacred days of Ashura. Political debates should be avoided out of respect for their religious significance,” Naqvi said. “Spreading false narratives during such sensitive times is irresponsible.”

He cautioned the public against believing unverified reports and social media chatter, stating that “certain elements uncomfortable with the current stability of the government are behind these rumors.” Naqvi reiterated that the country’s civil and military leadership remain united and on the same page.

The denial comes amid increased political speculation, particularly after journalist Azaz Syed claimed that powerful behind-the-scenes forces were pressuring President Zardari to step down quietly, in an attempt to avoid direct political confrontation. Syed also hinted that a highly influential figure might be lined up to replace him.

Adding to the intrigue, senior journalist Azhar Abbas posted a cryptic tweet, further fueling online debate and sparking widespread interest in the alleged power shift.