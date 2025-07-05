Changan Pakistan announces new price increase up to Rs 200,000

LAHORE – Changan Pakistan has announced price increases for several of its vehicle models. This will mark the third price hike for some of the models this year, 2025.

The models affected include the Oshan X7, Alsvin, Karvaan, and Sherpa, with price hikes ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 200,000.

These increases follow the recent budget announcement and ongoing pressure from rising fuel and operational costs.

The Oshan X7 has been significantly impacted, with both the 5-seater and 7-seater versions seeing a price increase of Rs 200,000.

Additionally, the Alsvin sedan lineup has also experienced substantial increases, with all versions witnessing price hikes ranging between Rs 90,000 and Rs 100,000.